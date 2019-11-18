Home affairs introduces new Lesotho exemption permit

The department of home affairs has opened the application process for the new Lesotho exemption permit to replace the special permit it has been issuing to Basotho nationals.

The special permit expires on December 31.

The new dispensation is only applicable to existing holders of the special permit, the department said. When the special dispensation for Lesotho nationals was implemented in 2015, a total of 90,314 special permits were issued.

The new permit comes with various conditions, including that holders do not have the right to apply for permanent residence irrespective of the period of stay in SA. The permit will not be automatically renewable-extendable and does not allow a holder to change conditions of his or her permit while in SA.

According to the department, the objective of the initial dispensation was to document Lesotho nationals who were in SA illegally as a result of the socioeconomic crisis in that country. While it suspended their deportation, it allowed Lesotho nationals to sojourn in SA with relaxed conditions and granted them the right to work, study and do business.

“Given the expiry of the Lesotho special permit and the need to ensure all persons in SA are here on a lawful basis, with correct documentation, a new four-year special dispensation for Lesotho nationals has been approved,” the department said.