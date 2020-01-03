National

Government tightens its grip on refugees and asylum seekers

Tough new regulations will constrain their movements and include a ban on them getting involved in any political issues

03 January 2020 - 18:29 Linda Ensor
Picture: SOWETAN
Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted tough new regulations to control the movements and activities of refugees and asylum seekers, including a ban on political activity and immediate detention on grounds of national security.

The regulations under the Refugees Act, which took effect from January 1, stipulate that “no refugee or asylum seeker may participate in any political activity or campaign in furtherance of any political party or political interests in the Republic”.

The refugee status of any person who engages in such activity can be withdrawn by the standing committee for refugee affairs, and they will be dealt with as an illegal foreigner in terms of the Immigration Act.

Under the act, a refugee or asylum seeker can be removed from the republic on grounds that they pose a threat to national security. The regulations allow for their immediate detention under these circumstances.

The past week has seen violent clashes between rival groups of refugees camped on Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square and in the nearby Central Methodist Mission. The group, which has split into factions, is demanding relocation to a safer country.

The regulations also make it more difficult for refugees and asylum seekers to enter SA in the first place, requiring, among other things, that they present a valid asylum transit visa from the country through which they traveled at the port of entry. They will also need to provide valid identification and submit biometric data.

All applications for asylum will have to be accompanied by a the transit visa or, in certain circumstances, a valid visa issued in terms of the Immigration Act. The asylum seeker visa will contain the conditions under which the asylum seeker will be able to temporarily reside in SA, seek employment and obtain basic education.

“Prior to issuing any right to seek employment to an asylum seeker, an assessment must be completed to establish such person’s ability to sustain himself or herself and any dependents,” the regulations say.

Refugee status can also be terminated if a refugee has “re-availed” themselves of the protection of the country of origin, such as by seeking consular services at any diplomatic mission representing the country of origin. This would include applying for any official document, such as a travel document or citizen-related document, at a diplomatic mission or presenting themselves on their premises.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Delay in applying for asylum does not disqualify application, court rules

The Constitutional Court, referring to the Refugees Act, made the ruling, in which it overturned a successful appeal to the SCA
1 year ago

Many are to blame for the crime incorrectly called xenophobia

Of course apartheid played a part in today’s so-called xenophobia, writes Abdi Ismail Samatar, but so did the countries immigrants are fleeing
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: DA is playing with fire on immigration

The focus on immigration comes straight out of the populist textbook Donald Trump preaches from
1 year ago

