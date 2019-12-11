Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: A saboteur — in the mirror or in cabinet? BL PREMIUM

I am not buying the “sabotage” of a mysterious boiler control panel at Eskom’s Tutuka power station as any part of the reason we were subjected to stage 6 load-shedding on Monday. Speaking to the media on Wednesday after meeting Eskom’s board and managers, President Cyril Ramaphosa also did not blame the sabotage for the unprecedented increase to stage 6. He said there were a lot of other factors, including the sabotage.

Perhaps he wasn’t listening when the managers briefed him. The so-called sabotage (the person who committed it is known and apparently already suspended) may easily turn out to have been a mistake (we will see) and nothing, sweet nothing, to do with stage 6. We know this because it happened last week. Not this week. We know this because Eskom head of generation Bheki Nxumalo said so to journalists after Ramaphosa had left.