STREET DOGS: Conspiracy theories or not?
05 November 2019 - 05:10
Adapted from Financial Post — Conspiracy theories or not?:
Traders play around with bid/ask spreads to create the illusion of big buying or selling:
Adapted from Financial Post — Conspiracy theories or not?:
Traders play around with bid/ask spreads to create the illusion of big buying or selling:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.