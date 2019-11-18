CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a side order on a bigger menu
It is Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni the union wants to see at the negotiating table
18 November 2019 - 17:56
It is already a widely held view that the strike at SAA is about more than the airline itself.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has gone to war over a range of proxy issues, from the principle of privatising state assets to the ANC’s general economic policy and ideological stance. In all of this, the wage demand of the employees — for a double-inflation increase from a failing company that does not know where the money for salaries over the next few months will come from — is a side order. So is the fact, as far as Numsa is concerned, that the strike will weaken the company further and with it the security of their members’ jobs.
