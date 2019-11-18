CARTOON: SAA — looking for a partner

The US-China trade war continues to dominate market sentiment, with recent comments boosting hopes that a partial deal is close
It is unlikely the last monetary policy committee meeting of 2019 will slash interest rates, despite a sharp deterioration in the economy
Union has called on its members to join a secondary strike across the whole industry
Racial ideology that has divided the DA and led to a flight of black leadership will be tackled head on by new leader John Steenhuisen
Africa's largest grocery retailer co-opts its CEO to its nominations committee as it hunts for a new, independent chair and other board appointments
Dealerships, panel beaters, vehicle transporters and even security companies could benefit, says BMW SA CEO Tim Abbott
In a joint declaration issued on the second day of the Brics summit in Brasília leaders rail against trade protectionism
Pelosi says Trump's actions are worse than former president Richard Nixon's in the Watergate scandal
That the Irish media intended to focus on SA rugby’s supposed steroids problem was obvious from the first week of the World Cup tournament
The truth probably lies somewhere in between, as many users are starting to question data privacy, writes Desné Masie
