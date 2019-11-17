GAVIN RICH: Boks don’t have a doping culture, but schools do

Former Ireland lock Neil Francis’s attempt to undermine the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph has rightly been seen by respected rugby people such as former Wales coach Warren Gatland for the bitter rant that it was, but that does not mean SA should ignore the issue that gave fuel to his view.

That the Irish media were intending to focus on SA rugby’s supposed drug culture was obvious from the first week of the tournament. The Boks were playing the All Blacks, yet there were Irish journalists present at the early media conferences in Tokyo Bay intent on only asking questions about drugs.

The Boks were expecting the scrutiny to intensify on that, and other extraneous (in strictly rugby terms) issues such as the cloud hanging at the time over Eben Etzebeth, once the knockouts arrived. For there was an expectation that a quarterfinal meeting with Ireland was in their future.

I’ve never understood or had much patience for the kind of thinking that took hold in the Australian media when that nation’s cricket captain of a previous era, Steve Waugh, started to preach the need for the home media to mentally disintegrate visiting opponents as part of an overall quest for Australian victory.

For goodness sake, it was understandable when Winston Churchill called for media assistance in building patriotism and subverting the enemy intentions during World War 2. But that was because the entire existence of the nation was at stake and they were fighting Hitler.

When the Irish media followed up the opening week’s questioning by pitching in some numbers at a media conference in Nagoya the next week, a place far away from where Ireland were playing their next game, it did suggest the fears of a concerted Irish media effort to deflect the Boks were well founded.