Rugby produces most positive doping tests in Saids report

Dyantyi maintains his innocence, but unless he can produce compelling and plausible evidence about how the substances appeared in his system‚ he is likely to be banned for four years.

On Tuesday Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot faced uncomfortable questioning from members of the Irish media in Tokyo about doping in SA rugby.

“It’s not a good look for rugby because the international average for positive tests is about 1%‚” Saids CEO Khalid Galant said.

“SA is in the top 10 for adverse findings. But there are a lot of factors and variables to consider as well. We have a very sophisticated programme and rugby is one of the most tested sports because the country competes at a very high level.

“I’m not saying there isn’t a doping or steroid problem in rugby, but we do have the most sophisticated labs in Africa.

“Rugby is also targeted more because it’s a sport with a high commercial value. Football and cricket are high-participation sports but seen as medium risk in terms of doping.

“The last positive test we had in football was three years ago, and that was for cocaine, and in cricket we had a marijuana positive a few years back and another player for a stimulant found in weight-loss products.

“More tests are conducted in SA rugby than in New Zealand, for example,” Galant said.

Across all sports, Saids said there were 50 antidoping rule violations.

The report also outlines how a partnership with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) led to the prosecution of two athletes for trafficking and tampering with doping control processes.