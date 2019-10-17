STREET DOGS: Fundamentals win out, eventually
17 October 2019 - 05:05
From Drew Dickson at Albert Bridge Capital:
Ben Graham is famously attributed for stating that the market was a voting machine in the short term but a weighing machine in the long term. By that I believe he may have meant that psychology and emotion can sometimes cause Mr Market to overreact or underreact to fundamental (or other) information, thus affecting a share price but that eventually the fundamentals win out.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.