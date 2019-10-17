Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Fundamentals win out, eventually BL PREMIUM

From Drew Dickson at Albert Bridge Capital:

Ben Graham is famously attributed for stating that the market was a voting machine in the short term but a weighing machine in the long term. By that I believe he may have meant that psychology and emotion can sometimes cause Mr Market to overreact or underreact to fundamental (or other) information, thus affecting a share price but that eventually the fundamentals win out.