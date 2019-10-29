STREET DOGS: An existential crisis
29 October 2019 - 05:05
From Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting 2019
Another issue, of course, that’s happened in the world of stock picking is that we’ve had a really horrible thing happen to the investment counselling class. And that is these index funds have come along and they basically beat everybody … So you have a whole profession that is basically being paid for accomplishing practically nothing. This is not the case with bowel surgery … but it is very peculiar when a whole profession that works so hard just can’t do what it is trying to do, which is get better than average results.
