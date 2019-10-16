STREET DOGS: Dangerous investment voyages
16 October 2019 - 05:05
A reminder of something Jeremy Grantham at GMO put out in 2012 for "individual investors setting out on dangerous investment voyages":
In investing Santayana is right: history repeats and repeats. All bubbles break, all investment frenzies pass away. You absolutely must ignore the vested interests of the industry and the inevitable cheerleaders.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.