CHRIS THURMAN: How green was my lawn — until the water bill came
Jonathan Cane has written a fascinating book about lawn as an SA political-economic-environmental phenomenon
25 October 2019 - 05:00
Ah, Johannesburg. Unlovely, sometimes almost unlovable, and yet still much-loved Joburg.
Johannesburg in October, months after the arrival of the jasmine flowers promising a spring to come; Joburg, weeks after the winds that are supposed to blow winter away. Jozi, beset with jacaranda blossoms, teased by thunder and clouds gathering and then disappearing in the hot, heavy air. Johannesburg, dry as a bone, waiting for rain.
