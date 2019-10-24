Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: The weekend of broken hearts is here, and Faf will kick De Klerk’s boot was busier than many would have liked, but those not using the strategy have been left behind BL PREMIUM

It was probably the beer talking, but the crowd watching the Springboks play Japan at the Pirates club on Sunday began to get tetchy. Another maul. Another scrum. Another kick.

They began to barrack Faf de Klerk at each kick, beginning with a low growl as he took his stance, his leg cocked out wide like a spaniel taking a break at a lamppost, building as he put his hands on the ball before an ironic roar as he kicked it. Again and again.