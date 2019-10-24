Sport / Rugby

England expect the unexpected from New Zealand

Eddie Jones's team confident of beating All Blacks

24 October 2019 - 16:04 Mitch Phillips
Eddie Jones, the England head coach faces the media with his captain Owen Farrell during the England media session on October 24, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES
Eddie Jones, the England head coach faces the media with his captain Owen Farrell during the England media session on October 24, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo — Eddie Jones said his England team were braced to deal with the unexpected when they play New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals on Saturday, but his players’ experience means they will not be caught out.

Thirteen of the England squad were on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017 when the series was drawn and most of Saturday’s team played in 2018’s dramatic 16-15 defeat to the All Blacks at Twickenham.

“Traditionally when you play against New Zealand the pace and intensity of the game gets you,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Thursday.

“But I think if you’ve experienced that before, you understand what you have got to prepare yourself for and most of our squad have been involved in those games so we’ve got great experience.”

In the first Test of the 2017 tour, the Lions were caught out by the All Blacks’ unexpected tactic of using their forwards to continually recycle the ball and make inroads with pick-and-go runs close to the ruck.

Jones, who found a way to knock New Zealand off their stride in the 2003 World Cup semifinals when he coached Australia to a surprise win, said the All Blacks will no doubt have something up their sleeve again.

“They always show a propensity to change the order of the way they play and it will be up to our team to understand that clearly at the start of the game,” he said. “They always have some sort of surprise in first-phase attack.

“One thing about playing New Zealand is that you have to be alive all the time, they are always in the game, always looking for opportunities.”

Jones said all the hard work and preparation for Saturday’s game had been done and his chief role this week has been to try to take the pressure off his players.

“You want to allow them to be free, allow them to have a clear head, allow them to play with energy and use their natural ability during the games,” he said.

One player who needs little help relaxing is Billy Vunipola, who will win his 50th cap in the match. The laid-back No 8 said he could not explain why but all the squad were confident about Saturday’s outcome.

“I haven’t ever beaten them but it almost helps you by firing you to try to change the course of history,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve known a coach who has beaten New Zealand more times than Eddie. It might not happen consistently but he has the formula. Trust in Eddie and hopefully we can produce the performance.”

Reuters

