WANDILE SIHLOBO: A sleeping giant: the Eastern Cape and its agriculture Farmers acknowledge the government and The Co-op's support and view this joint-venture approach as central to their successes

On September 25 and 26 I visited the Eastern Cape on the invitation of The Co-op — an agribusiness based In Humansdorp. I also used the visit to scan the agricultural activities in the province, with the intention of assessing whether there is an increase in activity (and transformation).

My first stop was The Co-op’s head office, where I received a broad overview of the province’s agricultural activity and also inclusive growth projects they are involved in. We have been observing the Eastern Cape’s dam levels from a provincial average perspective and they seemed healthy at levels of more than 50%. The reality, though, is that a number of dams close to agricultural activity have not been in good shape for months, and thus, it has taken a toll on the agricultural sector.