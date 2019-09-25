PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT: New app to revolutionise SA agriculture

He explains that Khula has been operating in a pilot form for the last two years with plans to officially launch in the coming 12 to 18 months, to make sure it has a tried and tested business model when the platform is available to the public.

Khula now has about 3,000 emerging farmers and more than 100 commercial producers on its platform.

The Khula team has been to a number of countries in an effort to learn from other technology players, as well as trying to attract much needed investment.