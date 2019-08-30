Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Nedbank has learnt hard lessons on the way to becoming a major bank BL PREMIUM

The JSE is looking more and more like an events venue. The ceremonial blowing of the kudu horn used to be reserved for listings, but now almost anyone can take the premarket breakfast slot and blow their own trumpets.

This week, Nedbank’s 50 years on the JSE is one of the more credible causes for celebration. But even this was stretching the truth somewhat as it was in fact wealth manager Syfrets that listed in August 1969, and Nedbank came on to the exchange after it took over Syfrets in 1973.