Banking sector results: costly catch-up moves

As new digital competitors muscle in on their turf, it’s no surprise that more and more of the big legacy banks want to portray themselves as "agile".

Standard Bank, for example, boasts that new projects such as its new MyMo bank account and online home loans took "just" 16 weeks to launch instead of the customary 12 months.

Nedbank now boasts that through its Eclipse process it can bring new clients on board for life, instead of reregistering them for every new product. New clients can open a transactional account or take out a home loan in 20 minutes.