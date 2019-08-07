Business confidence slips in July, and Sacci points finger at political appointees

Business confidence remained under considerable strain in July from the ongoing practice of putting political appointees in charge of municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said on Wednesday.

The government urgently needs to ensure SOEs are managed through independent and competent management, Sacci said, as it reported that business confidence resumed its downward trend in July.

After a slight rise in June, Sacci's business confidence index (BCI) fell to 92 points in July from 93.3. This is the sixth-consecutive month the index has remained below the 95.5 points it averaged in 2018.

The Bloomberg consensus had been for business confidence to ease slightly to 93 points in July.

The optimism that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's election has been eroded by indications that the ANC remains divided along policy, political and factional lines, Sacci said. This was having a direct effect on the government's efficiency and effectiveness in implementing its policies and managing the fiscus.

The poor financial conditions of both SOEs and SA's municipalities remain a key cause of concerns, Sacci said, adding that it was the chamber's view that “the manner in which SOEs and municipalities are led, managed and operated is the primary cause of their problems”.

July had seen the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgrade SA's 2019 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2% previously, although Sacci noted that the Reserve Bank's 25 basis-point cut during the month was a positive.