Economy

Business confidence slips in July, and Sacci points finger at political appointees

After a slight rise in June, business confidence fell to a worse-than-expected 92 index points in July, the sixth month the index has been below 95

07 August 2019 - 12:35 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Business confidence remained under considerable strain in July from the ongoing practice of putting political appointees in charge of municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said on Wednesday.

The government urgently needs to ensure SOEs are managed through independent and competent management, Sacci said, as it reported that business confidence resumed its downward trend in July.

After a slight rise in June, Sacci's business confidence index (BCI) fell to 92 points in July from 93.3. This is the sixth-consecutive month the index has remained below the 95.5 points it averaged in 2018.

The Bloomberg consensus had been for business confidence to ease slightly to 93 points in July.

The optimism that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's election has been eroded by indications that the ANC remains divided along policy, political and factional lines, Sacci said. This was having a direct effect on the government's efficiency and effectiveness in implementing its policies and managing the fiscus.

The poor financial conditions of both SOEs and SA's municipalities remain a key cause of concerns, Sacci said, adding that it was the chamber's view that “the manner in which SOEs and municipalities are led, managed and operated is the primary cause of their problems”.

July had seen the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgrade SA's 2019 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2% previously, although Sacci noted that the Reserve Bank's 25 basis-point cut during the month was a positive.

Picture: SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY
Picture: SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

Four of the 13 sub-indices improved between June and July, while six worsened and three were unchanged.

Notable positive monthly effects on the BCI were caused by the stronger weighted rand exchange rate, the volume of retail sales and a fall in the real predominant bank overdraft rate.

Notable negative monthly effects were caused by merchandise import volumes, the number of new vehicle sales and the real value of building plans passed.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

PRINT PG1 - SA is running out of time and money, says Nedbank’s Mike Brown

One of the top priorities requiring urgent action is Eskom, which Brown says is the ‘very sick’ elephant in the room
Companies
23 hours ago

Business warns Cyril Ramaphosa on runaway debt

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s management of the economy over the past 18 months has come under intense criticism
Economy
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing in focus

Mining production is expected to have slipped and manufacturing activity to have improved in June
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

New-vehicle sales expected to remain weak in 2020

Economy

SA records its second consecutive trade surplus in June

Economy

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Jobs figures startling to those who want to go forward to the ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.