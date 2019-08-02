Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Breaking the moulds of stereotypical casting The problem with the emphasis on virtuoso performances is that it neglects centuries-long histories of stereotyping BL PREMIUM

Later this month I will travel to Denmark, so I have scoured the internet in search of affordable accommodation in Copenhagen. There is no such thing, but I did eventually find an apartment that advertised itself as “close to the Little Mermaid”.

I snapped it up, eagerly anticipating my encounter with the statue. Then I made the mistake of using Google Maps’ street view. Edvard Eriksen’s 1913 rendition of the Hans Christian Andersen character is impressive on a postcard with a blue-sky backdrop, but appears underwhelming on a grey day when hordes of tourists are clambering over the rocks to take a selfie. I dread an anticlimactic mash-up of Manneken Pis and the Mona Lisa.