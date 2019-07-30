Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Wall-to-wall cricket around the world BL PREMIUM

The Test World Championship was officially launched this week ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, which starts on Thursday.

Actually, it was officially launched in 2013 with a slick ceremony in a five-star Dubai hotel that was live-streamed around the world, but evidently not all the i’s and t’s had been dotted and crossed. Let’s hope it does better this time around.