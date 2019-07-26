Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Luck of the Irish is in again as they reprise 2011 glory days Oh happy days, for all Irish-South Africans BL PREMIUM

The first few days of March in 2011 were a good and surreal time to be an Irish-South African in India. The Cricket World Cup was in full flow, the Proteas were in Chandigarh, at the foothills of the Himalayas and Ireland had ripped through England.

It was on March 2 that the miracle of Bengaluru happened, when Kevin O’Brien, a former electrician, big and burly with hair dyed pink for charity, got stuck into England with gusto with his country in strife.