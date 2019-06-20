Peter Bruce Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

THICK END OF THE WEDGE

PETER BRUCE: Be dull, Mr President, avoid new ideas — and empathise

The state of the nation address is not the place to say how Eskom will be fixed, and whatever you say will be criticised

BL PREMIUM
20 June 2019 - 05:06 Peter Bruce

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.