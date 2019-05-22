MNINAWA NTLOKO: Chiefs royally accept defeat as Galaxy reach for the stars

The local currency seems to have benefited slightly after some ANC politicians withdrew from the party’s parliament nominations list
The composition and organisation of SA's new government must take digital technologies into account, write Luci Abrahams and Mark Burke
A close confidant of the deputy president says Mabuza wants to clear his name ‘to raise the bar for integrity’
Anton Katz is grilled over his argument that the company is unable to defend itself because key officials are no longer available as witnesses
Furniture retailer attributes recent growth to changes in the affordability-assessment regulations
CPI decelerated despite the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April — a third consecutive hike
Pilots have also told regional aviation authorities they are unhappy with the expanding role of plane makers in licensing new models
Midfielder can change the course of a game, says Bafana coach
Formula One legend was behind the Briton’s switch to Mercedes when the German constructor was far from a dominant force
