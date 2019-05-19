NEIL MANTHORP: India wheedle their way back as head honchos

Concern that the US-China trade war will escalate before any resolution is found is weighing on global equities, with local banks leading the losses
The rapid shift occurring from ADSL to fibre as a primary form of fixed-line broadband in SA is throwing up fascinating insights
The move towards renewables and a low carbon economy needs a coherent plan and some serious thought
Arthur Fraser says review panel report on State Security Agency seeks to mislead the head of state and render the state vulnerable to external security threats
If the US government is trying to destroy Huawei and slow the development of 5G networks in China, then the US-China relationship is likely headed to a dark place
The rating agency’s lead sovereign analyst for SA, Lucie Villa, talks to Business Day TV about some of the headwinds facing the country
A German government report says sect leader Paul Schaefer ‘abused countless children and actively collaborated with Pinochet dictatorship henchmen on torture, murder and disappearance’
The team and their fans knew the Uefa probe was not going away after allegations that millions of pounds in ‘sponsorship’ were a façade
Veteran director Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You is a ‘wrenching tale of ... how the gig economy screws over the people it promises to save’
