EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is officially the worst of SA’s state-owned woes
Outrage is gaining momentum as a key driver of business practices — just ask Momentum
“We cannot invite people to come and invest and then take their investments. It is like inviting a guest to your home and then robbing them of their possessions,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
There is no way that you can increase your workforce by 37% and debt by 435% while demand for your product is up only 5%, and think you’ll live to tell the tale.
Social media outrage has prompted Momentum to do an about-turn on its refusal to pay the widow of man shot in a hijacking on the grounds that he had not disclosed his blood sugar level.
Rhodes Food Group shareholders should have remembered Boney M’s opening line: “Freeze, I’m Ma Baker, put your hands in the air, gimme all your money.”
Bitcoin’s latest plunge gives investors reason to weigh how it compares with some of history’s greatest asset bubbles. After an almost 60-fold increase in three years to nearly $20,000, the world’s biggest digital coin has now tumbled more than 75% from its peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index posted a 78% peak-to-trough decline after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.
