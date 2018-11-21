EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is officially the worst of SA’s state-owned woes

Bitcoin’s latest plunge gives investors reason to weigh how it compares with some of history’s greatest asset bubbles. After an almost 60-fold increase in three years to nearly $20,000, the world’s biggest digital coin has now tumbled more than 75% from its peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index posted a 78% peak-to-trough decline after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.