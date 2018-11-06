CAROL PATON: Power supply problems come back to haunt cash-strapped Eskom
Coal supply issues and ageing plants are weighing on the utility’s operational strength and inability to meet electricity demand and avoid load-shedding
06 November 2018 - 05:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.