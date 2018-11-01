Iqbal Surve fails to make debt repayment to PIC

Independent Media did not meet its obligation to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to repay its R253m loan in August, as was required by the loan agreement, a reply to a parliamentary question has revealed.

The PIC, which invests more than R2-trillion in government pension and other social funds, made both a loan to Independent Media, and a direct investment in the company in 2013 to facilitate its purchase by Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo. In total, R888m was made available.

The loan matured on August 18 and now stands at R408m.

The PIC’s investment in Independent Media was controversial since its inception as there has been much doubt over whether it would yield a return for the Government Employees Pension Fund. As the PIC’s investments in unlisted companies were not disclosed at the time, there were scant details made available of the transaction.