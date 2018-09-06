Unbundling Eskom is the key to securing SA’s energy needs

Instead, the draft IRP proposes a least-cost scenario comprising solar photovoltaics (PVs) and wind power, paired with gas to provide constant base-load power. With technology costs of renewable technologies dropping dramatically, the price of power from solar PV and wind is now significantly lower than Eskom’s average cost of supply.

However, the plan allows for some policy interventions to include various projects already in the pipeline, notably the inclusion of power from Medupi and Kusile, which means coal power will remain a significant chunk of the energy mix up to 2030.

Still, "the plan hints at a much-reduced role for Eskom", says Ronald Chauke, energy portfolio manager for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. Eskom provides 92% of SA’s power, Chauke notes. According to the IRP, by 2030 coal power will account for 40% of the mix, but as old coal-fired power stations are decommissioned this is expected to drop to less than 30% by 2040 and below 20% by 2050. The draft suggests the department of energy is slowly dimming the lights on Eskom and making way for other supply sources, he says.

The IRP shows that a transition to a low-carbon economy is inevitable. And for Eskom to survive it, the utility will have to embark on its own dramatic transformation. At a panel discussion on the utility of the future hosted by EE Publishers and the SA Institute of Electrical Engineers this week, speakers noted that utilities worldwide were facing disruption.

Monolithic, vertically integrated utilities "will mostly go the way of the dinosaurs", said speaker and independent consultant Andrew Eriksson. As UCT’s Graduate School of Business professor Anton Eberhard explained, Eskom’s trouble is related to its structure and business model, which means it cannot trade itself out of its crisis.

Electricity sale volumes are lower than they were a decade ago and growth is uncertain. Going forward, the National Energy Regulator will be reluctant to significantly hike electricity tariffs, which have already increased fourfold in 10 years. Even if tariffs do increase, experience shows this will only further depress demand and encourage defection from the grid, Eberhard said.

Meanwhile, Eskom’s coal costs are rising and wages have increased beyond inflation. "Something has to give," he said. To secure its place in future power generation Eskom must be able to compete to provide solar, wind and gas power. Utilities elsewhere have gone this way. Italy’s Enel, for example, is now one of the largest renewable operators in the world.