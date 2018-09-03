Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole and have just kept digging

Despite assuming these large tariff increases, the "median" IRP demand scenario still forecasts a demand growth rate of 1.8% up to 2030. By contrast, SA has experienced negative demand growth over the past 10 years, which was at least partly driven by Eskom’s large tariff increases in recent years.

These numbers simply do not stack up. The plan is not viable — something will have to give.

The IRP cannot fix all Eskom’s problems but it will have to be a central part of any strategy designed to get us out of the bind we’re in.

From the Law of Holes we know that the first thing you should do if you find yourself in one is to stop digging. Unfortunately, this is not an option that appears to be open to the authors of the draft IRP. The draft makes much of the claim that there is little cost difference between the "policy adjusted" plan — its recommended option — and the "least cost" unconstrained scenario.

However, this claim does not take into account the opportunity cost of forcing in the coal build programme during the first six years for all the scenarios and similarly of forcing in the old power stations beyond the point where they become uneconomic. The "least cost" scenario is not in fact unconstrained or least cost. These points are worth further consideration.

The draft IRP uses a single average cost of coal of R558/ton to calculate the cost of power from coal-fired power stations. In reality the cost of coal to Eskom power stations varies widely from around R300/ton to R650/ton and at times up to R850/ton or higher.

A study published by Meridian Economics last year, relying on conservative assumptions, showed that Eskom could save significant costs by decommissioning its older or more expensive coal stations as soon as possible. Thus far SA has not benefited much from the large cost savings that can be achieved from renewables, but that is about to change with the government’s next renewable energy independent power producers procurement round.