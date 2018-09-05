How Jeff Radebe's fuel price intervention could backfire

The shortfall will be funded from the Slate levy account, which balances out underrecovery and overrecovery of the price at the pumps with the daily fluctuations in the oil price on the market.

It is administered by the Central Energy Fund, a 100% state-owned company.

Radebe said that he had signed permission for the surplus funds to be used to fund the shortfall.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said the temporary fuel price freeze was “illogical and dangerous”.

“The cost to the department will amount to over R575m on this occasion and it begs the question as to how this shortfall will be made up in the future,” Jammine said.

“Possibly the government is relying on oil prices to drop back and the rand-dollar exchange rate to strengthen in the hope of making up the shortfall in due course by not reducing fuel prices when they ought to be reduced,” he said.

“However, such a procedure is a gamble, especially at this point … when the exchange rate depreciation and rising oil prices of the past week has now created an underrecovery of no less than R1.10 a litre for next month, should current levels of the rand and oil price remain in place for the rest of September.”

Rising oil price, weaker rand

In addition to rising fuel levies and taxes, fuel prices have been affected by a rising oil price and weakening rand.

Oil prices are up nearly 20% over the past six months, while the currency has weakened nearly 30% against the dollar over the same period.

Energy department officials said the bailout was a “once-off” and was unlikely to be repeated. There was about R1bn in the fund and the adjustment is expected to use up at least half of that amount.

“We thought given what is happening in the economy, we could do this as a once-off,” deputy director-general in the department Tseliso Maqubela said.