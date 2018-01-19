EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane's confusion reined in
What exactly is Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane saying now? Parliament has effectively asked her to shut up.
The knowledge we now have about police captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala could well be due to Jacques Pauw’s political bestseller, which untangles the patronage and security network around Jacob Zuma.
Anton Harber says Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s admission to paying for her interview on an SABC show encourages an official form of the "brown-envelope journalism" that has been the scourge of African journalism.
If the World Economic Forum meeting is to have real value, it will demonstrate to SA’s leaders the need for real urgency in confronting powerful trends.
Wings of Africa ✈️ @AubreyEsco
Lobola negotiations in Cape Town: Vulamlomo
