EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane's confusion reined in

19 January 2018 - 14:12 Wilson Johwa
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini admitted paying for her interview on an SABC show. Picture: Sunday Times
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini admitted paying for her interview on an SABC show. Picture: Sunday Times

What exactly is Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane saying now? Parliament has effectively asked her to shut up.

MPs move to shut down public protector’s ‘confusing’ statements

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been told to stop sending mixed messages to the public by questioning the proposed scope of the state-capture ...
National
5 hours ago

The knowledge we now have about police captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala could well be due to Jacques Pauw’s political bestseller, which untangles the patronage and security network around Jacob Zuma.

Anton Harber says Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s admission to paying for her interview on an SABC show encourages an official form of the "brown-envelope journalism" that has been the scourge of African journalism.

If the World Economic Forum meeting is to have real value, it will demonstrate to SA’s leaders the need for real urgency in confronting powerful trends.

Media24 changes printers and saves R200m.

Cell C looks to other markets, such as insurance, for growth.

Wings of Africa ✈️ @AubreyEsco
Lobola negotiations in Cape Town: Vulamlomo

