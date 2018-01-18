EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Trump did not defiantly overfeed Japanese fish, Republicans say
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Native content, perhaps, but the Department of Social Development’s paid-for-interview is hard to justify.
The way to prevent drug smuggling into the US may be much simpler and cheaper than President Donald Trump’s wall plan. Just grow the drugs in the US.
There could be no place for Matshela Koko at Eskom, after all.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Wage negotiations at Eskom are due to start in April, complicating the utility’s already dire financial position.
Donald Trump announced his "fake news awards" on the Republican Party’s website on Thursday. When Trump initially sent his tweet, the link to GOP.org did not load for more than an hour. Instead, it displayed an error message reading, "The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later."
The awards were being given out on the same day that senator John McCain wrote a column in The Washington Post decrying Trump’s war on the media while fellow Arizona senator Jeff Flake compared Trump’s attacks on the media to those made by Joseph Stalin.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The PIC refuses to disclose the full extent of its exposure to the Steinhoff empowerment vehicle.
Aspen prepares for Cape Town’s Day Zero. It has invested R5m in water treatment infrastructure.
