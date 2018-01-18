EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Trump did not defiantly overfeed Japanese fish, Republicans say

Donald Trump announced his "fake news awards" on the Republican Party’s website on Thursday. When Trump initially sent his tweet, the link to GOP.org did not load for more than an hour. Instead, it displayed an error message reading, "The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later."

The awards were being given out on the same day that senator John McCain wrote a column in The Washington Post decrying Trump’s war on the media while fellow Arizona senator Jeff Flake compared Trump’s attacks on the media to those made by Joseph Stalin.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The PIC refuses to disclose the full extent of its exposure to the Steinhoff empowerment vehicle.