EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Proposed Cape Town water levy splits DA

The state offers Denel life support, and if Jacob Zuma is removed next week, how likely is Cyril Ramaphosa to take over?

17 January 2018 - 12:07 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Even the DA in the Western Cape does not support the proposed Cape Town water levy.

Denel is alive and breathing, but only because of life support provided by the state.

Ranjeni Munusamy says should President Jacob Zuma resign this week, there is nothing stopping Cyril Ramaphosa from assuming office immediately.

Not one but three books delve into the trouble with Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission lays charges against KPMG, SAP and McKinsey for making false statements, reckless conduct and noncompliance with the Companies Act.

Shoprite’s half-year turnover grows 6.3% despite poor performance in the rest of Africa.

