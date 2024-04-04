CLYDE RUSSELL: China gains traction but what does it mean for commodities?
Economy appears to have gained traction, but that doesn’t necessarily point to a rally in commodities
04 April 2024 - 05:00
Launceston — The return of China’s key manufacturing index to positive territory for the first time in six months has sparked optimism that commodity demand from the world’s biggest buyer of natural resources is poised to accelerate.
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in March from 49.1 in February, rising above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction, and reaching the highest since March 2023...
