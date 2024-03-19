JATIN KASAN AND JULIAN DAVIDS: Basel IV upholds financial resilience in SA banking

The dynamic financial sector, specifically the banking sector, is affected by evolving regulatory frameworks that serve as the bedrock for stability and integrity within our banking system. Front and centre of global banking regulations stands Basel IV.
Globally, Basel IV regulation pertains to a proposed implementation timeline from January 1 2023, with phasing in of output minimum disclosure to January 1 2028. Implementation dates, further guidance and illustrative compliance will be released by the SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority in the near future.
What to look out for? As the natural extension of Basel III, Basel IV emerged from necessary reflections prompted by the 2007/08 global financial crisis. In essence, it establishes a banking system of unprecedented robustness and resilience, one capable of weathering economic storms while raising the standards of risk management.
In a volatile economic environment — one heading to lower expected interest rates in the second half of 2024 — Basel IV implementation is about transparently managing and reporting various forms of risk.
There are six pillars of Basel IV implementation. It lays down new minimum capital requirements for assets held on balance sheet, mandating SA banks to maintain an unwavering capital buffer, elevating capital levels to absorb losses during systemic or economic upheavals. This obligation ensures sustained lending and operational continuity in the face of challenging economic climates.
Basel IV advocates for the adoption of cutting-edge risk management practices, with a specific focus on enhancing data quality and refining risk modelling — especially as regards market and credit risks. This elevated risk strategy empowers SA banks to make judicious lending decisions, buttressing them against potential downturns.
The regulation introduces stringent liquidity standards. Consequently, Basel IV positions SA banks to meet financial obligations during periods of economic stress — a critical requirement in light of persistent global economic volatility.
Addressing the threat of excessive borrowing, Basel IV introduces a robust leverage ratio. This new ratio compels SA banks to manage their leverage prudently, mitigating potential risks associated with imprudent risk-taking that could otherwise destabilise the financial system.
In addition, Basel IV redefines credit risk calculations, underscoring the imperative of nuanced risk differentiation. SA banks are tasked with refining credit assessment processes to accurately gauge borrower creditworthiness, and in the process further diminish the prospect of bad loans.
Finally, placing heightened emphasis on operational risk, Basel IV mandates SA banks to allocate increased capital for non-financial risk factors. This dynamic shift addresses the unique challenges related to operational risks prevalent in the region.
These amended regulations have implications for SA banks — both challenges and opportunities they will have to navigate. The adoption of Basel IV signifies a substantial regulatory paradigm shift.
While the overarching objective is to fortify financial stability, the journey entails several challenges. SA banks may need additional capital, potentially affecting profitability and lending capacity. Changes to operational processes and risk management practices is likely to necessitate strategic investments in technology and comprehensive staff training.
Striking a delicate equilibrium between compliance and international competitiveness is imperative, as stringent regulations may influence the global standing of SA banks. Despite these challenges, we believe Basel IV implementation promises to be a catalyst for strengthening financial stability, enhancing risk management capabilities and contributing to the resilience of SA’s banking sector.
Basel IV’s enforcement in SA banks marks a substantial leap towards ensuring the robustness and resilience of the nation’s financial sector. While challenges loom, the framework holds the potential to elevate risk management, reinforce capital adequacy and bolster overall financial stability — an investment that promises dividends for both the banking industry and the SA economy.
Vigilant planning and strategic adaptation are imperative as SA banks chart their course towards Basel IV compliance.
• Kasan is audit partner: financial services, and Davids director: banking risk & regulation, at Mazars SA.
