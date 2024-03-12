Opinion

CARTOON: Journalism vs Big Tech

12 March 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, March 12 2024
Tuesday, March 12 2024

ANTON HARBER: A great deal is at stake in watchdog’s hearings on media industry

Local publishers, broadcasters and editors use the stage to confront global tech platforms
Opinion
6 days ago

All the news big tech finds fit to steal

Aussies may have the answer in getting Google and Facebook to pay news publishers
News & Fox
1 week ago

How Google and Facebook are killing local news

The Competition Commission is probing how online news is affected by chatbots, search and ad technology. The outcome is important for the future of ...
National
5 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Concise political messaging crucial to sway voters

As the Irish referendum result shows, voters need to see the issues, the risks and the proposed remedies
Opinion
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A tale of two media moments, as Meta stands in the spotlight

Big green news swiftly shifted the tone of coverage from the Senate hearings
Opinion
1 month ago
Monday, March 11 2024
Monday, March 11 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: The cabal of cabbages has the skill to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROGER SOUTHALL: Changes to governing party are ...
Opinion
3.
OBITUARY: The ‘Sociology Madala’ who shaped the ...
Opinion
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Canal+ bid for MultiChoice ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket has more than ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.