LANCE DICKERSON: Power lies in reusing batteries from electric vehicles

The correct response to this is: “About bloomin’ time.” Eskom should certainly be congratulated for following through on the progressive project, but important questions need to be asked about how it compounds the sustainability paradox.
We all want energy stability, and the ability to store electricity generated through myriad — hopefully clean — sources goes some way in this pursuit. However, it is the grand aspiration of reducing our negative impact on the environment that attracts all the attention, and — if we are frank — the funding.
Eskom writes on its own website: “Through Bess, Eskom aspires to enable the integration of distributed energy resources and pursuing a low-carbon future to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment. The 1,440 megawatt-hours (MWh) distributed Bess with 360MW solar photovoltaic (PV) represents a giant leap forward in achieving this aspiration.”
No-one would — or should — disagree with the intention to pursue a low-carbon future to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. The climate clock estimates that we have eight years and five months left until global temperatures have increased by the dreaded 1.5°C.
However, the sustainability paradox arises when the pursuit of environmentally friendly technologies such as energy storage contributes to environmental degradation due to the extraction and processing of the raw materials needed for these solutions. In other words, the minerals that make up those batteries, most notably lithium, need to be mined.
Cobalt, manganese, lithium, graphite and nickel will need to be extracted from mines around the world, and on this continent from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zimbabwe and SA. The DRC alone has millions of tonnes of lithium reserves and when read against the fact that those batteries in the Bess systems are lithium-ion, a story begins to emerge.
Every tonne of lithium mined equates to 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere. This is in addition to the social upheaval, logistics of moving raw materials to countries far away, and — of course — beneficiation. Africa, which is responsible for only 10%, but probably less, of the world’s carbon emissions, suffers disproportionately as the continent is the least equipped to cope with the negative effects of climate change.
It’s usually here that we are told that there needs to be measured compromises. This is not true. It is a cop-out. Acid rain is acid rain, irrespective of whether it was caused by the noble intention of saving the planet.
However, there is an easy solution, and it resides in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. EV batteries are replaced when the weight of the battery compared with output becomes an issue in a vehicle. Because of how EV batteries are built, the cells in these replaced batteries still have the same, but most likely more, life as batteries built exclusively for stationary storage.
The paradox that batteries would end up in landfills is solved. When deployed in storage solutions, the EV batteries solve two problems: they keep batteries out of the earth and they provide a storage solution that does not increase the carbon burden on the planet.
An initial concern might be that there are not enough of these around. The opposite is true. A short visit to just one Chinese city such as Shenzhen will paint a picture of just how many EV cells there are to provide stationary storage. It is estimated that there will be 750,000 EVs in Shenzhen by 2025. That’s a single city.
Read against ambitious targets in the EU it becomes clear that an almost endless supply of EV storage batteries is just waiting to be deployed into Bess solutions and other applications where those who invest in them genuinely care about the environment, as opposed to saying the right thing while being prepared to make costly carbon compromises.
Naturally, the next point of interest would be performance. Surely, one would contend, a battery made exclusively for storage is superior? Think again. The rigorous testing performed on EV batteries is second to none: pressure tests, impact tests, heat tests, penetration tests, charge and discharge tests, the list is almost endless.
Only cells that have made it through all these stringent protocols make it into EV batteries. The rest find their way into other applications such as storage-only batteries. This makes sense, because the operating conditions in an EV are harsh: rapid charge and discharge cycles, excessive heat, the need to energise powerful power trains, and far more.
This is the reason our engineers build Bess systems with EV storage batteries. As our first-generation EV storage batteries attest, having performed at a superior rate to stationary lithium iron phosphate batteries for a lifespan just as long and in some instances longer, there is no longer any debate around the superiority of EV lithium batteries.
The switch on a national scale could easily be achieved, but it requires a mindset that prioritises genuine net zero aspirations over hot air. Just as our engineers are actively working on recycling technologies for the end-of-life phase of EV storage batteries, we need more people in SA — and the world — to stop and think about every investment they make.
Is it making the planet healthier or is it merely perpetuating the problem dressed in a different technology? Funders might forgive a compromise, but your children and their children’s children won’t.
• Dickerson is MD and cofounder of battery backup company Revov.
LANCE DICKERSON: Power lies in reusing batteries from electric vehicles
When EV batteries are replaced, they can easily be redeployed for stationary storage such as Eskom’s Bess
Eskom recently announced that the first rollout of its Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) was completed at the Hex substation in Worcester in the Western Cape (“Pravin Gordhan: Battery storage system shows SA can get things done”, November 14).
The correct response to this is: “About bloomin’ time.” Eskom should certainly be congratulated for following through on the progressive project, but important questions need to be asked about how it compounds the sustainability paradox.
We all want energy stability, and the ability to store electricity generated through myriad — hopefully clean — sources goes some way in this pursuit. However, it is the grand aspiration of reducing our negative impact on the environment that attracts all the attention, and — if we are frank — the funding.
Eskom writes on its own website: “Through Bess, Eskom aspires to enable the integration of distributed energy resources and pursuing a low-carbon future to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment. The 1,440 megawatt-hours (MWh) distributed Bess with 360MW solar photovoltaic (PV) represents a giant leap forward in achieving this aspiration.”
No-one would — or should — disagree with the intention to pursue a low-carbon future to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. The climate clock estimates that we have eight years and five months left until global temperatures have increased by the dreaded 1.5°C.
However, the sustainability paradox arises when the pursuit of environmentally friendly technologies such as energy storage contributes to environmental degradation due to the extraction and processing of the raw materials needed for these solutions. In other words, the minerals that make up those batteries, most notably lithium, need to be mined.
Cobalt, manganese, lithium, graphite and nickel will need to be extracted from mines around the world, and on this continent from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zimbabwe and SA. The DRC alone has millions of tonnes of lithium reserves and when read against the fact that those batteries in the Bess systems are lithium-ion, a story begins to emerge.
Every tonne of lithium mined equates to 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere. This is in addition to the social upheaval, logistics of moving raw materials to countries far away, and — of course — beneficiation. Africa, which is responsible for only 10%, but probably less, of the world’s carbon emissions, suffers disproportionately as the continent is the least equipped to cope with the negative effects of climate change.
It’s usually here that we are told that there needs to be measured compromises. This is not true. It is a cop-out. Acid rain is acid rain, irrespective of whether it was caused by the noble intention of saving the planet.
However, there is an easy solution, and it resides in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. EV batteries are replaced when the weight of the battery compared with output becomes an issue in a vehicle. Because of how EV batteries are built, the cells in these replaced batteries still have the same, but most likely more, life as batteries built exclusively for stationary storage.
The paradox that batteries would end up in landfills is solved. When deployed in storage solutions, the EV batteries solve two problems: they keep batteries out of the earth and they provide a storage solution that does not increase the carbon burden on the planet.
An initial concern might be that there are not enough of these around. The opposite is true. A short visit to just one Chinese city such as Shenzhen will paint a picture of just how many EV cells there are to provide stationary storage. It is estimated that there will be 750,000 EVs in Shenzhen by 2025. That’s a single city.
Read against ambitious targets in the EU it becomes clear that an almost endless supply of EV storage batteries is just waiting to be deployed into Bess solutions and other applications where those who invest in them genuinely care about the environment, as opposed to saying the right thing while being prepared to make costly carbon compromises.
Naturally, the next point of interest would be performance. Surely, one would contend, a battery made exclusively for storage is superior? Think again. The rigorous testing performed on EV batteries is second to none: pressure tests, impact tests, heat tests, penetration tests, charge and discharge tests, the list is almost endless.
Only cells that have made it through all these stringent protocols make it into EV batteries. The rest find their way into other applications such as storage-only batteries. This makes sense, because the operating conditions in an EV are harsh: rapid charge and discharge cycles, excessive heat, the need to energise powerful power trains, and far more.
This is the reason our engineers build Bess systems with EV storage batteries. As our first-generation EV storage batteries attest, having performed at a superior rate to stationary lithium iron phosphate batteries for a lifespan just as long and in some instances longer, there is no longer any debate around the superiority of EV lithium batteries.
The switch on a national scale could easily be achieved, but it requires a mindset that prioritises genuine net zero aspirations over hot air. Just as our engineers are actively working on recycling technologies for the end-of-life phase of EV storage batteries, we need more people in SA — and the world — to stop and think about every investment they make.
Is it making the planet healthier or is it merely perpetuating the problem dressed in a different technology? Funders might forgive a compromise, but your children and their children’s children won’t.
• Dickerson is MD and cofounder of battery backup company Revov.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Why Glencore is finally ditching coal
Pravin Gordhan insists Komati was not shut off prematurely
VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.