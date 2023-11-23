Trump tells Argentina’s Milei he plans to visit Buenos Aires

A $100 bill cut-out with Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei's face printed on it, in Cordoba, Argentina, November 16 2023. Picture: MATIAS BAGLIETTO/REUTERS
Buenos Aires — Former US president Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei, his office said on Thursday.
It did not give a date for when Trump intends to be in Argentina.
The announcement follows a call between Trump and right-wing populist Milei, who won the presidential run-off with about 56% of the vote, well ahead of Peronist Sergio Massa’s 44%.
“The president-elect received a call last night from the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who congratulated him and pointed out his triumph by a wide margin in last Sunday’s election had a great impact on a global scale,” Milei’s office said.
He takes office on December 10. Trump’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
“I am very proud of you. You will turn your country around and truly make Argentina great again,” Trump said in a video published on social media on Tuesday.
US President Joe Biden also spoke with Milei on Wednesday to congratulate him and to discuss a bilateral relationship, the White House said.
On Wednesday, Milei thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a letter congratulating him, a softening of tone from earlier harsh criticism of China’s communist leadership.
“I thank President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and good wishes,” Milei said on his personal X account. “I send him my most sincere wishes for the Chinese people’s wellbeing,” he said, sharing a picture of a letter from Xi translated into Spanish.
During campaigning Milei had struck a different tone, suggesting he would balk at doing business with China because of its government’s restrictions on individual freedoms.
China is Argentina’s second-largest trade partner, after Brazil.
Xi said in his congratulatory message that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
“I am ready to work with President-elect Milei to continue the China-Argentina friendship, help the development and revitalisation of our respective countries through win-win co-operation, and promote steady and far-reaching development of China-Argentina relations,” Xi said in his message to Milei.
Xi added that both countries are large developing countries and important emerging market countries that have firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests.
Milei will inherit a country in economic crisis, with a triple-digit annual inflation, depleted foreign reserves and a poverty rate that has climbed above 40%.
He has also criticised the Brics group of major emerging economies, which includes China, alongside the South American Mercosur trade bloc and neighbour Brazil, the region’s largest economy.
Since the election, Milei has softened his tone with many he has previously criticised, including his countryman Pope Francis.
He has named Tecpetrol executive Horacio Marin to lead state-controlled oil company YPF, a spokesperson said this week. Marin heads exploration and production for Tecpetrol, which runs the Fortin de Piedra oil and gas field within Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale formation, one of the world’s largest.
