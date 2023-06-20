Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
Innovations and new technologies require availability and access to rare minerals that have since been classified critical. The US Energy Act of 2020 defines a “critical mineral” as a nonfuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the US and that has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption (including restrictions associated with foreign political risk, anticompetitive or protectionist behaviours).
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects the global trade of critical minerals will exceed $400bn by 2050...
CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: Africa has a big role to play in the critical minerals revolution
