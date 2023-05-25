Sanlam launches education programme to boost ECD centres

A staggering 57% of SA children in early childhood development (ECD) are not on track for cognitive and/or physical development, according to the Thrive by Five Index.

To address this and provide a tangible impact that’ll help change the country’s course, Sanlam is targeting ECD through the new Sanlam Foundation Education Programme.

These efforts are rooted in the belief that every child has the right to the highest standard of education, no matter their socioeconomic background.

The programme will reach 1,403 pupils and 40 teachers across 20 ECD centres and 14 primary schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng. The programme will be scaled up and refined once Sanlam starts receiving monitoring and evaluation (M&E) data. It’s a commitment for the long term through a pipeline approach, from ECD to primary and secondary school.

In SA we have the three horsemen of the apocalypse — unemployment, inequality and poverty. It’s not just joblessness, it’s unemployability that plagues us. Young people don’t have the basics of numeracy and literacy needed to be employable or to run their own businesses.