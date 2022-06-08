Sustainable investing: how to make a positive impact

In a world battling extreme shifts in temperature and weather patterns, going green is an important factor in mitigating climate change and ensuring social wellbeing. For communities and clients who want to invest in the transition to a more environmentally friendly economy, a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors to help inform decision-making is vital.

Reporting has also becoming increasingly important as companies strive to balance a positive financial return alongside stakeholder expectations to generate a measurable and sustainable outcome.

These were among the issues discussed in the first of a series of Financial Mail Green Economy Digital Dialogues, hosted in partnership with Sanlam Investments, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). (Watch the recording of this virtual event below.)

Moderated by Andile Khumalo, the panel for this discussion included Brian Unsted, an asset management executive and head of Good Spaces for L2D; Olympus Manthata, head of climate finance for the DBSA; and Jason Liddle, head of distribution for Sanlam Investments.