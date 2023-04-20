Strike law: Stop the strike, stop the lockout

Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
US tech giant is seeking to reduce its reliance on production facilities in China
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
SA employers and the public are no strangers to strikes. The Labour Relations Act (LRA) makes it easy to embark on a strike — once a dispute is declared by employees and it cannot be resolved, either through conciliation or within 30 days, the strike may commence after issuing a strike notice.
One of the options open to an employer when responding to a strike is a lockout. The LRA permits an employer to engage replacement labour during a lockout that is implemented “in response to a strike”. This is often referred to as a “defensive” lockout.
Recently in National Union of Metalworkers of SA v Trenstar the Constitutional Court was required to determine what “in response to a strike” means.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) demanded the payment of a one-off gratuity to its members at Trenstar. The company did not accede to this demand, which resulted in a strike that commenced on October 26 2020. Almost a month later, on November 20, after the strike had petered out, Numsa wrote to the company and advised it that it would “suspend the strike”.
In response, the company gave notice of what it described as a “defensive lockout”. A dispute then arose as to whether the company could engage replacement labour in these circumstances, and Numsa approached the labour court on an urgent basis to determine this issue.
The labour court found that a suspension of a strike does not disqualify the employer from using replacement labour. Numsa appealed against this judgment, but the appeal was refused because the strike and lockout had since ceased and the issue was therefore moot.
The Constitutional Court first considered the distinction between the “suspension” and “termination” of a strike. The court found that a strike cannot be suspended. A strike either exists, or it does not. The test to determine whether a strike exists is whether there is a withdrawal of labour coupled with a demand.
However, the court did find that what is colloquially referred to as the suspension of a strike is actually an indication from employees or a union that they are not on strike and they do not waive their unconditional right to strike that has accrued to them. The court left open the question of whether a fresh strike notice would have to be issued should the employees or union seek to revive the strike.
The court also found that for a lockout to be “in response to a strike”, the strike had to be under way at the time when the employees were locked out of the workplace. Thus, in the Trenstar matter, where the strike had ended on November 20 2020, the ensuing lockout implemented three days later could not have been “in response to” the strike.
Importantly, the Constitutional Court found: “[41] An employer who decides to persist with an exclusion of employees from the workplace after they have ended their strike and tendered their services is no longer responding to the strike, but is choosing to use the lockout offensively in a way that is indistinguishable from the employer who, in the complete absence of a strike, embarks on a lockout to compel compliance with its demand. To say that the ongoing lockout is still responding to the strike is to treat the ongoing lockout almost as some form of punishment because the employees chose to embark on a protected strike. The lawmaker could not have intended to reward retribution of that kind.”
On this basis, the court found that an employer may only use replacement labour during an active strike. Once the strike comes to an end, the employer is no longer permitted to engage replacement labour. The judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts. While lockouts are not often used by employers for a variety of reasons, they should nevertheless take note of these developments.
The area of strike law is fraught with complexity and a wrong step on the party of employers may result in severe consequences. The necessity for proper strategic planning cannot be overstated.
• Coetzer is head of employment, and Wingfield senior associate for employment, at Cowan Harper Madikizela Attorneys.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Strike law: Stop the strike, stop the lockout
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
SA employers and the public are no strangers to strikes. The Labour Relations Act (LRA) makes it easy to embark on a strike — once a dispute is declared by employees and it cannot be resolved, either through conciliation or within 30 days, the strike may commence after issuing a strike notice.
One of the options open to an employer when responding to a strike is a lockout. The LRA permits an employer to engage replacement labour during a lockout that is implemented “in response to a strike”. This is often referred to as a “defensive” lockout.
Recently in National Union of Metalworkers of SA v Trenstar the Constitutional Court was required to determine what “in response to a strike” means.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) demanded the payment of a one-off gratuity to its members at Trenstar. The company did not accede to this demand, which resulted in a strike that commenced on October 26 2020. Almost a month later, on November 20, after the strike had petered out, Numsa wrote to the company and advised it that it would “suspend the strike”.
In response, the company gave notice of what it described as a “defensive lockout”. A dispute then arose as to whether the company could engage replacement labour in these circumstances, and Numsa approached the labour court on an urgent basis to determine this issue.
The labour court found that a suspension of a strike does not disqualify the employer from using replacement labour. Numsa appealed against this judgment, but the appeal was refused because the strike and lockout had since ceased and the issue was therefore moot.
The Constitutional Court first considered the distinction between the “suspension” and “termination” of a strike. The court found that a strike cannot be suspended. A strike either exists, or it does not. The test to determine whether a strike exists is whether there is a withdrawal of labour coupled with a demand.
However, the court did find that what is colloquially referred to as the suspension of a strike is actually an indication from employees or a union that they are not on strike and they do not waive their unconditional right to strike that has accrued to them. The court left open the question of whether a fresh strike notice would have to be issued should the employees or union seek to revive the strike.
The court also found that for a lockout to be “in response to a strike”, the strike had to be under way at the time when the employees were locked out of the workplace. Thus, in the Trenstar matter, where the strike had ended on November 20 2020, the ensuing lockout implemented three days later could not have been “in response to” the strike.
Importantly, the Constitutional Court found: “[41] An employer who decides to persist with an exclusion of employees from the workplace after they have ended their strike and tendered their services is no longer responding to the strike, but is choosing to use the lockout offensively in a way that is indistinguishable from the employer who, in the complete absence of a strike, embarks on a lockout to compel compliance with its demand. To say that the ongoing lockout is still responding to the strike is to treat the ongoing lockout almost as some form of punishment because the employees chose to embark on a protected strike. The lawmaker could not have intended to reward retribution of that kind.”
On this basis, the court found that an employer may only use replacement labour during an active strike. Once the strike comes to an end, the employer is no longer permitted to engage replacement labour. The judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts. While lockouts are not often used by employers for a variety of reasons, they should nevertheless take note of these developments.
The area of strike law is fraught with complexity and a wrong step on the party of employers may result in severe consequences. The necessity for proper strategic planning cannot be overstated.
• Coetzer is head of employment, and Wingfield senior associate for employment, at Cowan Harper Madikizela Attorneys.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Economists raise alarm over ruling on ‘scab’ labour
SA sets a new record for industrial action
Numsa warns of pickets as employers embark on lock-out
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.