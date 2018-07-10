SA sets a new record for industrial action

The country experienced a record number of labour-related strikes in 2017, with the figure rising by 8% to 132, from 122 in 2016.

The Department of Labour said in its industrial action report for 2017, released on Tuesday, that this was "the highest recording in the history of our strike monitoring".

Not only was 2017 a record year for the number of strikes, but there were far more people involved in strikes than the year before — at 125,125, up 38.6% from 2016 — and earnings lost shot up to R251m from R161m in 2016.

The annual strike analysis is drawn up from data the department collects from employers and trade unions after strikes and lockouts.

It measures labour disputes, working days lost and work stoppages, among others.

The report showed that close to the entire construction industry workforce, at 98.4%, participated in industrial action during the reviewed year.

Workers in the mining sector — which the report pointed out is "the industry with potential for economic growth and labour absorption" — lost the most wages to strikes in 2017, at about R137m.

"This was followed by the community, manufacturing and transport industries … with the total wages lost of nearly R96m and 80,935 workers involved in strikes," the report said.

Most of the strikes in 2017 were protected — at 52% — unlike in 2016, when 59% of the strikes were unprotected, meaning workers had no strike certificates permitting the action.

Cosatu-affiliated trade unions, the National Educators, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) recorded the highest membership participants in strikes.

Nehawu members accounted for 29%, while Samwu’s accounted for 10%.

This was also reflected elsewhere in the report, with the public sector having lost more working days to industrial action than the private sector.

Both Nehawu and Samwu organise workers in the public sector.