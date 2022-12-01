Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
The dominant European shopping centres are delivering strong trading figures as shoppers are back to malls
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
PAUL HOFFMAN: The Waluś conundrum needs light, not heat
If equality before the law means anything, it means that he must be treated like any other prisoner who has served out a life sentence
A great deal of angry heat, and not enough soothing light, has been generated by the decision of the Constitutional Court to release Janusz Waluś, who was convicted for the politically motivated murder of Chris Hani, a leading communist, shortly before the dawn of the new SA.
The decision is sound in law and it is the unanimous finding of the highest court in the land. It is not appealable, so it follows that it is futile to protest and rail against the decision. A possible change in the law is all that beckons those who are unhappy with the decision. If a change is made it will not have retrospective effect, but it may be of use to those who feel cold-blooded politically motivated murderers, even those who are first offenders, should not have the benefit of the parole system...
