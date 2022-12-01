Opinion

PAUL HOFFMAN: The Waluś conundrum needs light, not heat

If equality before the law means anything, it means that he must be treated like any other prisoner who has served out a life sentence

01 December 2022 - 20:26 Paul Hoffman

A great deal of angry heat, and not enough soothing light, has been generated by the decision of the Constitutional Court to release Janusz Waluś, who was convicted for the politically motivated murder of Chris Hani, a leading communist, shortly before the dawn of the new SA.

The decision is sound in law and it is the unanimous finding of the highest court in the land. It is not appealable, so it follows that it is futile to protest and rail against the decision. A possible change in the law is all that beckons those who are unhappy with the decision. If a change is made it will not have retrospective effect, but it may be of use to those who feel cold-blooded politically motivated murderers, even those who are first offenders, should not have the benefit of the parole system...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.