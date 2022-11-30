Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Policies reinforce the dominance of incumbents and raise prices
Business Day TV speaks to Sowetan political editor Fikile Moya
Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
Business Day TV talks to Siyavuya Madikane from Google SA
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles
Two days before Janusz Waluś’ scheduled parole release, the department of correctional services confirmed that he survived a stabbing incident in prison. While he recovers, the ANC, SACP and Cosatu staged a protest march against his release. Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan political editor Fikile Moya for his take on the matter.
WATCH: Hani killer Janusz Waluś’ parole in focus
Business Day TV speaks to Sowetan political editor Fikile Moya
Limpho Hani’s rescission application unlikely to stop Waluś’s parole
Waluś stabbed in prison before release on parole
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole
Karma will get you, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zondo
