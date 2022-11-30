National

WATCH: Hani killer Janusz Waluś’ parole in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Sowetan political editor Fikile Moya

30 November 2022 - 21:46
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer. Picture: ORYNX MEDIA ARCHIVES / GALLO IMAGES
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer. Picture: ORYNX MEDIA ARCHIVES / GALLO IMAGES

Two days before Janusz Waluś’ scheduled parole release, the department of correctional services confirmed that he survived a stabbing incident in prison. While he recovers, the ANC, SACP and Cosatu staged a protest march against his release. Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan political editor Fikile Moya for his take on the matter.

Limpho Hani’s rescission application unlikely to stop Waluś’s parole

Rescission applications are not like appeals, which suspend the order being appealed
National
2 hours ago

Waluś stabbed in prison before release on parole

Prison authorities confirm killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani was attacked by a fellow inmate ahead of his release on parole
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole

While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
Opinion
1 week ago

Karma will get you, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zondo

Late struggle icon’s widow Limpho Hani calls chief justice Raymond Zondo’s judgment ’diabolical’
National
1 week ago
