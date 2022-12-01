National

Waluś still receiving medical treatment after stabbing, awaiting news on parole

The Constitutional Court recently ordered Chris Hani’s killer be released on parole within 10 days, but correctional services is remaining mum on the release date

01 December 2022 - 10:52
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate. PIcture: NICKY DE BLOIS/FILE PHOTO
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate. PIcture: NICKY DE BLOIS/FILE PHOTO

The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release date of Janusz Waluś on parole.

On November 21, the Constitutional Court ordered that Waluś, who murdered SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, be released on parole within 10 days. 

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision on when Waluś will be released will be taken by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

“I do believe and I know for a fact that he will make his intentions known publicly, so at the right time he will do so. All that is before us is an inmate that has been granted placement as was confirmed by the court,” Nxumalo said. The department would act once it received a directive from the “correct authority”.

Nxumalo said the department was ensuring Waluś remains stable and fully recovers after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday, so he can be taken to his cell.

“Our healthcare officials are dealing with him and investigations have been launched, looking at what may have been the motive behind the attack, as it’s important that we engage fully with the alleged perpetrator.”

The Sowetan reported on Thursday that the alleged attacker is a former SA Air Force sergeant and MK cadre, serving a life sentence for murder.

On Wednesday, members of the tripartite alliance — the ANC, SACP and Cosatu — marched to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with last week’s court order. 

The SACP has also sent papers to Lamola, asking him to stay the execution of the court order pending the outcome of the party’s rescission application.

TimesLIVE

