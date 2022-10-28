×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: High stakes at COP27

28 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 28 2022
Friday, October 28 2022

Rich nations must use COP27 to ‘rebuild trust’ in their promises, says Creecy

Narrow the gap between climate funding pledges and delivery, says environment minister
National
3 days ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy

Going into COP27, SA needs to think what it can bring to markets and how to leverage those advantages
Opinion
1 day ago

Climate task team says reports on makeup of $8.5bn funding ‘inaccurate’

Numbers cited don’t reflect the current status of the package, details of which will be provided once the plan is released to the public, team leader ...
National
2 days ago

PATRICK BOND AND DESMOND D’SA: Thorny questions for Just Energy Transition Partnership negotiators

No-one should oppose the project if questions about odious debt, World Bank involvement, methane gas and energy racism are answered
Opinion
3 days ago

‘Green hushing’: Businesses conceal climate objectives to avoid reputational harm

Less than a month before this 2022’s COP27, reports show a ‘growing reluctance’ by companies to publicise science-aligned climate targets
News
1 week ago
Thursday, October 27 2022
Thursday, October 27 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: The mantle of sage doesn’t fit ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: The ABC slate spells disaster for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Agencies, advisers and boards, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: What place is there for aesthetics ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Neoconservatism and the Institute ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.