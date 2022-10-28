Bank of Japan holds on to its dovish policy and maintains ultra-low interest rates
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
The Great War, Carlos Ghosn’s fall from grace, a murderous nurse, an uncompromising portrait of Russia and satire from visual artist Martine Syms
CARTOON: High stakes at COP27
Rich nations must use COP27 to ‘rebuild trust’ in their promises, says Creecy
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy
Climate task team says reports on makeup of $8.5bn funding ‘inaccurate’
PATRICK BOND AND DESMOND D’SA: Thorny questions for Just Energy Transition Partnership negotiators
‘Green hushing’: Businesses conceal climate objectives to avoid reputational harm
