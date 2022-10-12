Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
UK premier argues land should be for ‘fantastic produce’ from livestock or crops and ‘shouldn’t be full of solar panels’
Workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, saying the state-owned enterprise made a slightly improved offer
The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions
But CEO Johann Le Roux says Zeder will not rush to secure deals for either Zaad or Capespan
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
Political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Musk told him about recently speaking to Putin
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
SA has seen yet another wave of new and extreme import duties this year on everything from chicken and French fries to tyres.
Not only are there glaring faults in the calculation of these levies, but the reality is that these funds will be used to line government coffers instead of growing local industries — all while inflating prices and hammering the pockets of the country’s most poor and vulnerable...
FRED HUME: Import duty failures increase costs, not competition
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
