Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition taking the reins in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
The state-owned ports operator is seeks private investment to expand Durban and Ngqura port facilities
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
As the crow flies the village of Anttola, on the shores of sprawling Lake Saimaa in southeast Finland, is 80km from the Finno-Russian border. That border is 1,300km long, running from the frigid reaches of Lapland down to the Gulf of Finland, not too far from St Petersburg.
That 1,300km will shortly become a vast new stretch of Nato-Russian border. Finnish politicians and voters have rapidly shifted from scepticism about Nato membership to overwhelming positivity due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RORY JUBBER: Opposition parties caught with their pants down on foreign policy
Brics clearly has become a strong instrument of geopolitical influence, particularly for Beijing and Moscow
As the crow flies the village of Anttola, on the shores of sprawling Lake Saimaa in southeast Finland, is 80km from the Finno-Russian border. That border is 1,300km long, running from the frigid reaches of Lapland down to the Gulf of Finland, not too far from St Petersburg.
That 1,300km will shortly become a vast new stretch of Nato-Russian border. Finnish politicians and voters have rapidly shifted from scepticism about Nato membership to overwhelming positivity due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.